Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Bullock's lone field-goal attempt came early in the third quarter, and he converted from 44 yards away. He's now made one or fewer field goals in six of eight games on the season. Bullock has also struggled with accuracy from longer ranges, as he's made only five of his seven attempts of more than 40 yards.