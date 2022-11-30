Bullock (calf) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Bullock was sidelined for both of the Titans' past two games due to a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups in Tennessee's Week 10 win over Denver. Now that he's healthy, Bullock should reclaim his role as Tennessee's kicker this weekend in Philadelphia. Caleb Shudak -- who made three of his four field-goal attempts during his NFL debut Week 12 against the Bengals -- will most likely be waived within the coming days.