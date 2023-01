Bullock made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Week 18's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Bullock converted from 51, 39 and 41 yards on his field goals. The veteran played 15 games this season, making 17 of 20 field goals and all 28 of his PATs. With just 79 total points, though, Bullock placed outside the top 30 in scoring for kickers. That said, he remains under contract with the Titans for the 2023 campaign.