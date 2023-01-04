Bullock made both of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Week 17's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.
Bullock converted field goals from 37 and 29 yards. With 69 points on the campaign, he ranks outside the top 30 league-wide in scoring at his position.
