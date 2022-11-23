Coach Mike Vrabel said Bullock's (calf) status for Week 12 remains "to be determined," Mike Moraitis of USA Today reports.
Bullock was sidelined for last Thursday's win over the Packers and could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. The Titans opted to part ways with Josh Lambo on Monday, suggesting Bullock would be back for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, but Bullock is still dealing with the calf injury to start Week 12 prep. Caleb Shudak, who's nearing a return from injured reserve, would currently be the Titans' only option if Bullock is sidelined again, though Shudak's availability for Week 12 also remains in doubt.