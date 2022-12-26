Bullock did not attempt a field goal and made both of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans.
Bullock made minimal impact in Saturday's loss, as he was asked to convert only two extra-point attempts. He has now failed to make a field goal in three consecutive games and has not made multiple goals in 11 of 13 contests on the campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Misses lone field-goal attempt•
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Another game with limited chances•
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Converts limited opportunities•
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Doesn't have injury designation•
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Randy Bullock: Not playing Sunday•