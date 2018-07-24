Titans' Rashaan Evans: Activated off NFI list

The Titans activated Evans from the non-football illness list Tuesday after he passed his physical, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

The Titans' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Evans' start to camp will only be slightly later than his fellow rookies. Now healthy, he should have ample time to state his case for a starting job alongside Wesley Woodyard at inside linebacker.

