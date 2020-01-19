Titans' Rashaan Evans: All clear Sunday
Evans (foot) is officially active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.
Evans logged three straight limited practices leading up to the game, but was cleared ahead of Sunday's matchup. Now healthy, the second-year pro will assume his usual starting role at inside linebacker.
