Titans' Rashaan Evans: Another 10-tackle performance
Evans recorded 10 tackles in the Titans' Week 6 contest against the Broncos.
Evans led the team in tackles in Week 6, his second performance with 10 tackles in his past three games. While he hasn't been particularly effective rushing the quarterback -- he has only 0.5 sacks on the campaign -- Evans has proven more effective in stopping the run by recording three tackles for loss. He'll look to lead the defense once again in the Titans' Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Best tackling effort yet•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Could be asked to rush passer•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Slated to start in Week 4•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...