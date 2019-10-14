Evans recorded 10 tackles in the Titans' Week 6 contest against the Broncos.

Evans led the team in tackles in Week 6, his second performance with 10 tackles in his past three games. While he hasn't been particularly effective rushing the quarterback -- he has only 0.5 sacks on the campaign -- Evans has proven more effective in stopping the run by recording three tackles for loss. He'll look to lead the defense once again in the Titans' Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.

