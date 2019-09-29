Titans' Rashaan Evans: Best tackling effort yet
Evans posted a career-high 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons.
Evans led the Titans in tackles in this contest as he helped the Titans' defense hold the Falcons to a season-low 10 points. He'll continue to log full workloads going forward, and he'll look to carry this momentum into next Sunday's game versus the Bills.
More News
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Could be asked to rush passer•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Slated to start in Week 4•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Won't play in Week 1•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Limited in practice•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Back at practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4