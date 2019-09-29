Play

Evans posted a career-high 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Falcons.

Evans led the Titans in tackles in this contest as he helped the Titans' defense hold the Falcons to a season-low 10 points. He'll continue to log full workloads going forward, and he'll look to carry this momentum into next Sunday's game versus the Bills.

