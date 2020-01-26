Play

Evans recorded 111 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.

Evans broke out in his second professional season, finishing second on the team in tackles behind only Logan Ryan. He also recorded the first sacks of his career, though he also showed his ability to make plays in the backfield by managing 11 tackles for loss. Evans will enter his third season as key piece of the Titans' defense and will seek to take another step forward.

