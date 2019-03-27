Evans expects to get some pass-rushing opportunities in 2019, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2018 draft, Evans started seven of 15 games during his rookie season, logging 53 tackles (33 solo) on 494 defensive snaps while sharing playing time at inside linebacker with Wesley Woodyard (714 snaps) and Jayon Brown. (851). Given that all three players are still under contract, the Titans could grant Evans some snaps as a 3-4 outside linebacker to get him on the field more often. He showed some ability as a pass rusher at Alabama with 14 sacks in 33 games over his final three seasons, including 13 tackles for loss and six sacks his senior year.

