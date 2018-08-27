Evans (undisclosed) expects to be ready for the season opener, John Glennon of The Athletic Nashville reports.

Evans also clarified that his leg is not the issue holding him back from practice. The 2018 first-rounder was able to practice in limited fashion last week before being shut down completely, and it's unclear whether or not Evans' removal from team drills was indicative of a serious setback. It's highly unlikely that Evans plays in this Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, so expect updates on his status as Week 1 approaches.