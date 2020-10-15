Evans tallied nine tackles in the team's Week 5 win over the Bills.
Evans led the team in tackles, also recording his highest mark of the campaign. He remained on the field for 74 percent of the team's defensive snaps, third among the Titans' linebacker corps behind Harold Landry and Jayon Brown. Through four contests, Evans has 24 tackles and one fumble recovered.
