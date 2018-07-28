Titans' Rashaan Evans: Leaves practice after sustaining injury

Evans left Saturday's practice early with an apparent injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The sight of Evans walking back to the locker room with trainers before practice's end is not something Tennessee envisioned when selecting the Alabama product in the first round of the 2018 draft. As of right now, not much has been revealed regarding the extent of the injury. As more details emerge later in the week, we should garner a stronger idea on Evans' status moving forward.

