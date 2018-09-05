Evans (undisclosed) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Evans battled multiple injuries during the preseason, so it seems likely that the Titans are simply taking a cautious approach to the 2018 first-rounder's health as Sunday's season-opener against the Dolphins approaches. Until more information about Evans' apparent injury is disclosed, the 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day.

