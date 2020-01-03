Titans' Rashaan Evans: Logs five tackles
Evans recorded five tackles in the team's Week 17 victory over the Texans.
Evans wasn't particularly productive in the regular-season finale, though he still played on 85 percent of defensive snaps. For the season, he logged 111 tackles, over double the mark of 53 he posted as a rookie in 2018. Though he'll look to lead Tennessee on a deep playoff run, Evans could be set to take another step forward in 2020, emerging as a leader of the defense in his third season.
More News
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Surpasses 100 tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Makes seven tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Posts five tackles in win•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Adds another sack•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Scoop and score in Week 10•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Adds nine tackles in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...