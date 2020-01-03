Play

Evans recorded five tackles in the team's Week 17 victory over the Texans.

Evans wasn't particularly productive in the regular-season finale, though he still played on 85 percent of defensive snaps. For the season, he logged 111 tackles, over double the mark of 53 he posted as a rookie in 2018. Though he'll look to lead Tennessee on a deep playoff run, Evans could be set to take another step forward in 2020, emerging as a leader of the defense in his third season.

