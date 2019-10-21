Titans' Rashaan Evans: Paces team in tackles
Evans recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for a loss in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Evans was off the field for only two defensive snaps and once again led the team in tackles. He has now recorded at least 10 tackles in three of his last four games, and leads the team with 55 tackles through seven contests for the season.
More News
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Another 10-tackle performance•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Best tackling effort yet•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Could be asked to rush passer•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Slated to start in Week 4•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Won't play in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...