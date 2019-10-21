Evans recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for a loss in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Evans was off the field for only two defensive snaps and once again led the team in tackles. He has now recorded at least 10 tackles in three of his last four games, and leads the team with 55 tackles through seven contests for the season.

