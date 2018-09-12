Titans' Rashaan Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday
Evans (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Evans was held out of Tennessee's season opening loss against the Dolphins, but appears to have recovered from the lingering hamstring issue that sidelined him. While it remains unknown whether Evans will suit up against the Texans on Sunday, the rookie seems to have a chance of making his regular-season debut in Week 2.
