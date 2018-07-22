Titans' Rashaan Evans: Placed on NFI list

Evans has been placed on the Non-Football Illness list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans is eligible to be added back to the active roster before training camp begins on Thursday but will also have the option to receive some extra time off to deal with the illness. The first-round pick participated in offseason workouts over the past few months so it appears the illness he is dealing with is a recent development.

