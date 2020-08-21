Evans has been physical in practice to begin training camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Evans had a breakout 2019 season, finishing second on the team with 111 tackles. He appears ready to build on that performance, as he has been impressive to began camp, setting the tone with his physical play. With veterans such as Logan Ryan and Jurrell Casey no longer with the team, Evans could emerge as a leader in the defensive unit in 2020.