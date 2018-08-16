Evans (undisclosed) was seen participating in conditioning work but will remain sidelined for Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While Evans, who suffered the injury just under a week ago, is still being held out of practice, the fact that he is able to put in any work is a good sign for his recovery. It's unlikely he plays in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, so expect an update on his status to come afterwards when practice resumes.