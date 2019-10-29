Titans' Rashaan Evans: Racks up 12 tackles
Evans racked up 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss in Week 8 against Tampa Bay.
Evans has now recorded at least 10 tackles in four of his last five games, bringing his season-total to 67. He's also proven to be a stalwart in the middle of the Titans' defense, staying on the field for more than 80 percent of defensive snaps in four consecutive games and all but two contests for the season.
More News
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Paces team in tackles•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Another 10-tackle performance•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Best tackling effort yet•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Could be asked to rush passer•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Slated to start in Week 4•
-
Titans' Rashaan Evans: Participates in practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8,...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....