Evans racked up 12 tackles with one tackle for a loss in Week 8 against Tampa Bay.

Evans has now recorded at least 10 tackles in four of his last five games, bringing his season-total to 67. He's also proven to be a stalwart in the middle of the Titans' defense, staying on the field for more than 80 percent of defensive snaps in four consecutive games and all but two contests for the season.

