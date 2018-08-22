Evans (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday but was promptly removed during team drills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It appears the Titans were a tad premature with Evans as he wasn't able to hold up during team drills. It's unsure whether this development will result in a setback of sorts. Evans had been practicing in a limited fashion recently so there's reason for concern that he was shut down completely.

