Evans totaled seven tackles, including one sack and tackles for a loss in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Evans had his lowest tackle total since Week 1 but found plenty of other ways to make an impact on the game. His biggest came midway through the second quarter, when he scooped up a Damien Williams fumble and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown. However, he also added a sack late in the fourth quarter that ultimately gave the Titans the opportunity to complete their game-winning drive. Evans has been a leader on the team's defense throughout the season, finding a way to impact the game on a weekly basis.