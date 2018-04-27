Titans' Rashaan Evans: Selected 22nd by Tennessee
The Titans selected Evans in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 22nd overall.
Evans (6-foot-2, 232 pounds) is a rangy inside linebacker who was among the leading contributors on a dominant Alabama defense. The Titans were perilously thin at inside linebacker prior to this pick, and they had some trouble stopping opposing tight ends last year, so Evans should provide some reassurance on both fronts. He'll be on the mainstream IDP radar if he earns a three-down role, and the Tennessee depth chart otherwise doesn't appear to have much competition for him.
