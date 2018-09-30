Titans' Rashaan Evans: Slated to start in Week 4
Evans is expected to start at linebacker for a second consecutive week Sunday against the Eagles, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Evans is slated to draw his second start as a rookie next to Wesley Woodward at inside linebacker, while Will Compton and Jayon Brown provide additional depth.
