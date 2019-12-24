Play

Evans notched seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints.

Evans has now registered seven tackles in two consecutive contests. The 2018 first-round pick now has 106 tackles (65 solo) and 2.5 sacks across 15 games.

