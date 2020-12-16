Evans had eight tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 31-10 win at Jacksonville.
The 24-year-old ranked second on the team in tackles as it held the Jaguars to 91 rushing yards. Evans has 79 tackles (48 solo), a half-sack and one fumble recovery through 13 games.
