Evans recorded seven tackles (six solo) across 63 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Evans was ejected early in Week 1's win over Denver, but he was sure to make his presence felt throughout the duration of the game Sunday, as he was third on the team in tackles. The veteran linebacker played in 84 percent of the team's defensive snaps during the contest.
