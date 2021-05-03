The Titans aren't picking up the fifth-year option on Evans' rookie contract, but they still hope to sign him to an extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 22nd pick in the 2018 draft, Evans was a 16-game starter in 2019 and 2020, playing 86 and 80 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps, respectively. He's never forced a fumble or picked off a pass in the NFL, but he did flash IDP potential in 2019 when he had 111 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Fellow ILB Jayon Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year, $5.3 million contract earlier this offseason, following a 2020 campaign with 76 tackles and eight pass defenses in only 10 games. Brown has been much better in coverage, while Evans is arguably the superior run defender. Both are on expiring contracts in 2021.