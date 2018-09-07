Evans (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Evans has been battling an undisclosed injury for nearly a month now, and while he was able to be a limited participant in practice this week, the Titans will hold him out for Week 1. There's still plenty of unknown surrounding Evans' status, but the rookie will have to wait at least another week before making his regular season debut.