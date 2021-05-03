Weaver has been charged with one count of simple assault due to an April incident, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

"We were made aware of this news this morning," the Titans said in a statement Monday. "We obviously take this seriously and are in the process of gathering details and working with the league." Weaver, who was just selected No. 135 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been formally charged by the Pittsburgh Police Department and his situation will have to be monitored while legal matters play out.