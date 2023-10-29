Weaver (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta.
The 25-year-old linebacker had been playing a limited role on Tennessee's defense this season after recording 5.5 sacks last year, and it now seems as if he's fallen even further down the team's depth chart. Weaver has posted only six total tackles this year while playing on 18 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps.
