Weaver recorded logged 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his two tackles in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos.

Weaver came up big with 1.5 sacks on Denver's final offensive drive, including a strip-sack that was ultimately recovered for a nine-yard loss by the Broncos. The second-year outside linebacker now has 12 tackles including 5.5 sacks over eight games this season, and he should continue to see plenty of pass-rushing opportunities if Bud Dupree (hip) remains out against the Packers on Thursday.