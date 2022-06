Weaver (lower leg) appeared to practice in a limited fashion earlier this June, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Weaver played two of the Titans' first three games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending fractured fibula in September. The 2021 fourth-round pick returned to the practice field for the first time this offseason, though he likely will need more time to recover and get fully ready for live-action.