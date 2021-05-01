The Titans selected Weaver in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Weaver goes a round later than fellow Pittsburgh end Patrick Jones (Vikings), but the two were equals in terms of on-field production. Weaver falls later than Jones due to weaker athletic testing, as at 6-foot-4, 259 pounds Weaver logged just a 4.88-second 40-yard dash, but Weaver logged good quickness numbers and his 10-yard split (1.57 seconds) was very strong. Weaver might prove similar to Cincinnati edge defender Sam Hubbard with a little luck.