Davis recorded one reception for 16 yards across one game in 2019 for the Titans. He also contributed two punt returns for 10 yards on special teams.

Davis joined the Titans' practice squad in early November and was promoted in Week 17. Prior to reaching the 53-man roster with Tennessee, Davis bounced around with several teams but had not appeared in an NFL game. He may not have found a permanent home however, as he is set enter the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent.