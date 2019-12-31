Play

Davis hauled in his lone target for 16 yards in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Davis was promoted from the practice Dec. 23, and played only offensive snap. However, he made the most of it, hauling in a pass down the left sideline just before halftime for his first-career catch. He also served as the team's primary punt returner, a role he could retain during their playoff run.

