Davis was promoted to the Titans' 53-man roster Monday, jimJim Wyatt of the Titans' official site

The 24-year-old was added to the practice squad in early November and will make his way to the active roster ahead of Week 17. Davis provides depth at wide receiver while Corey Davis (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) battle injuries.

