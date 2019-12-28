Play

Davis will serve as the punt returner in Sunday's game against the Texans, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

The Titans have three punt returners ruled out for the season finale, so Davis will get a shot at fielding punts. This will also be Davis' NFL debut, so this is a solid opportunity to turn heads for a shot at a roster spot next season.

