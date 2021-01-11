site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-rashard-davis-staying-in-tennessee | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Rashard Davis: Staying in Tennessee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2017, Davis has just one NFL game on his resume. The 25-year-old wide receiver will vie for a depth role in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer questions about tonight's big game for a free $5,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read