Gilbert (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Gilbert cropped up on the injury report this week with the knee issue, but he practiced fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 26-year-old should continue to work in a rotational role at outside linebacker.

