Titans' Reggie Gilbert: Flipped to Tennessee
Gilbert (knee) was traded to the Titans on Wednesday in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gilbert arrives from the Packers, where he played in all 16 games last season, recording 38 tackles (27 solo) and 2.5 sacks. The Arizona product will add valuable depth to an already stacked linebacking core, with some possible snaps on special teams mixed in. He has been dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss practice since Aug. 18, so expect the team to be cautious with him just starting out.
