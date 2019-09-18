Play

Gilbert (knee) will play in Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Gilbert was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, so he's ready to make his Titans debut. The 25-year-old made an impact on defense with the Packers last year, registering 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. However, Gilbert will serve as depth at outside linebacker for the Titans, and he'll likely make most of his contributions on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories