Gilbert (undisclosed) went unclaimed Wednesday and reverted to the Titans' injured reserve list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Gilbert will stay with the Titans for the 2020 season barring a potential injury settlement. The 27-year-old collected 22 tackles (13 solo) and a sack across 11 games for the Titans in 2019, and if healthy, is expected to contribute on both defense and special teams in 2020.