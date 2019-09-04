Gilbert (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Gilbert was dealing with this knee injury for over a week when he was traded from the Packers to the Titans on Aug. 28, and he has yet to shake the issue. The Titans wouldn't have gone through with the trade if the injury was serious, but the timeline for Gilbert's return is still unclear. The 26-year-old is likely to operate in a depth and special-teams role when he's healthy.

