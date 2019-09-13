Play

Gilbert (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Gilbert didn't participate in any practices this week. His absence will mainly affect the Titans' special-teams unit. Gilbert will look to make a quick recovery's for a Thursday night game Week 3.

