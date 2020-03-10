Gilbert and the Titans agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Gilbert was a solid contributor for the Titans in 2019, earning five starts, and racking up 24 tackles (13 solo) and a sack across 11 games. Now that he's back on the roster, the 26-year-old is expected to assume a rotational role again heading into the 2020 season.