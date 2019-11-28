Play

Gilbert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gilbert has been in a rotation at outside linebacker lately, as Sharif Finch and Kamalei Correa have gotten into the mix. Thus, if Gilbert's unable to play Sunday against the Colts, Finch and Correa will carry the load since Cameron Wake (undisclosed) is on IR.

